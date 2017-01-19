Tucker County High School Receives $300,000 Grant

Tucker County High School received grant money to continue an innovative learning program. STEM or STEAM is part of a hands-on vocational learning experience. Principal Hamric of Tucker County High School says the program will add to their existing efforts.

Principal Hamric hopes to create a network within Tucker County. The county has three educational institutions and each has taken to STEM in its own way.

“This year Tucker County High School was awarded the Innovation in Education grant through the West Virginia Department of Education. And, in a nut shell, we started the STEM program last year and this 300,000 grant over three years is going to allow us to add onto our existing program," said Hamric.

Hamric said the school’s success is due in large part to the student involvement with the STEM program. Students involved are welcome to suggest new ideas and technologies they are interested in learning.

The school will be adding engineering and computer science programs and has already purchased new equipment including a 3D and laser printer.

Principal Alicia Lambert of Davis/Thomas Elementary/Middle School has already started teaching students the fundamentals of STEM through an after school program.

“They were looking for something a little bit different than the traditional reading after school, math after school. What we could do to make it a little bit different? So, because the high school was successful with their innovation zone grant with STEM last year our elementary and middle schools really wanted to kind of piggyback on to that and make that a focus of our entire county," said Lambert.

The elementary/middle school has already begun to prepare its students for the following school year. Eighth graders will be bussed once a week to Tucker County High school to participate in STEM learning courses.