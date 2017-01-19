Bridgeport Man Wins Free New Furnace and Installation

A Bridgeport man won a $3,000 new furnace and installation in Grogg's Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. oldest furnace contest.

Barker entered the fourth annual contest on a whim after seeing a previous winner's furnace looked similar to his.

"I've always wanted to enter. Never have cause I never win anything," Barker said. "A few years ago, I saw a picture of one of the winners that won it, and the furnace was actually kind of like a replica of mine so I thought maybe I should enter."

Joe Barker said his former furnace had been in his home since he moved in several years ago.