West Virginia University Police have arrested two men on drug charges.

Police say Shakeel Nawabe, 20, and Bijan Rhett, 21, had 65 grams of marijuana, 14 gummies with THC, a Xanax bar, digital scales and more than $1,600 in cash in their room at University Place.

According to WVU officials, the men are not currently WVU students.

Both men are charged with possession with intent to deliver.