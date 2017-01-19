WVU Heart and Vascular Institute Debuts New Facilities

The new tower that houses the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute has been five years in the making. It was so in need for WVU Medicine that patients began moving in early and all the rooms were full for the grand opening on Thursday.

"If you stood across the parking lot at the football stadium five years ago, it looked like a large general hospital,” said Albert Wright, president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System. “In the future we really want it to look like a collection of five to six sub-specialized institutes."

That specialization starts with the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute. The building features; an outpatient clinic and exam rooms, 10 operating and procedure rooms, 28 intensive care unit rooms, 22 exam rooms, 28 Medical Intensive Care Unit rooms, 30 pediatric beds, and 64 acute care beds.

"The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute is not the bricks and mortar,” said Executive Chair Dr. Vinay Badhwar. “It's not this outstanding facility that we have, but it's the individuals and the providers that fill it. It’s because of this great team, that I'm so blessed to be a part of, that people are coming from every corner of the state of West Virginia. Most importantly every day welcoming new patients coming from far outside of the borders of West Virginia."

The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute’s care has already expanded across the state, but this new facility helps with the goal of keeping patients close to home.

"You don’t need to go anywhere else,” said West Virginia University President Gordon Gee. “You now have access to the best heart and vascular care anywhere. If I'm in New York, if I'm in Chicago, I would comfortably come here and be part of effort that we're undergoing here."

The opening of the tower created more than 500 new jobs and brought many first-of-their-kind procedures to the state, while building an environment the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute hopes will help patients feel at home, with a design based on bringing plenty of light into each room.

"By the time people get here, life's thrown them a curve ball right?” said Wright. “They've seen other doctors. They have complex medical issues. You want them to walk into that lobby and breath a sigh of relief and say 'I am in the right place. I am in a place that's going to take good care of me.'"