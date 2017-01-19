2 Arrested on Drug Charges in Preston County

Preston County deputies have arrested two people on drug charges.
Deputies went to Blazer Road in Tunnelton for a broken down vehicle. When they encountered the driver, Justin Moats, 26, and passenger, Chalyn Messenger, 29, they believe they appeared to be on drugs.
A K-9 unit was brought in, and deputies found Tramadol, along with several other drug items.
Deputies said Messenger also had a knife, Xanax, marijuana, meth, and a pipe on her.
Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver.
