2 Arrested on Drug Charges in Preston County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

2 Arrested on Drug Charges in Preston County

Posted: Updated:

Preston County deputies have arrested two people on drug charges.

Deputies went to Blazer Road in Tunnelton for a broken down vehicle. When they encountered the driver, Justin Moats, 26, and passenger, Chalyn Messenger, 29, they believe they appeared to be on drugs.

A K-9 unit was brought in, and deputies found Tramadol, along with several other drug items.

Deputies said Messenger also had a knife, Xanax, marijuana, meth, and a pipe on her.

Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.