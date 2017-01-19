Building Collapses Into Adjacent Building in Shinnston

A building in Shinnston collapsed into another one Wednesday, according to City Manager Amy Wilson.

An abandoned building located at 321 Pike Street collapsed into a building adjacent to it. The second building is currently unoccupied but displays signage for the Infinite Grace Café, Wilson said. The two buildings share a wall, which collapsed.

After talking with a structural engineer from Thrasher Engineering, Wilson said the city has decided to demolish the abandoned building within the next 24 hours. The city will not tear down the entire building, but will focus on the parts of the building that could be a threat in the future, Wilson said.

It will be up to the owner of the Infinite Grace Café building, Paul Beverly, to determine whether he would like to demolish his building or repair it, Wilson said.

Wilson said two blocks of Pike Street are currently blocked to through traffic. The fire department is on scene to ensure the process is handled safely.