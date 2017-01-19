Deputy Struck By Vehicle During I-79 Accident Still in Hospital

A Marion County sheriff's deputy is still in the hospital after he was hit on the scene of an accident Monday evening.

Deputy First Class Brian Speakman was hit while aiding on the scene of a tractor trailer fire near exit 139 of Interstate 79, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

While he was putting down flares, Speakman was struck by a vehicle after a 17-year-old driver failed to maintain control and struck another vehicle, which hit Speakman. According to West Virginia State Police, the juvenile driver has been charged with failure to maintain control.

Six people were taken to the hospital after the incident. Speakman is the only person still in the hospital.

According to the sheriff's department, Speakman sustained serious injuries to his leg and underwent surgery at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He remains at the hospital in stable condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Speakerman to assist with his medical bills. If you would like to make a donation, please click here.