West Virginia Attorney General Continues Fight to Remove Obama Administration Environmental Regulations

Patrick Morrisey, the re-elected West Virginia Attorney General, is preparing to continue his legal fight to retract environmental regulations enacted by the Obama administration.

"We have a very aggressive schedule over the upcoming months and probably at the top of the list is trying to get the EPA regulations withdrawn," Morrisey said.

Morrisey told 12 News he plans to convince the Trump administration to begin the process of removing the regulations to ensure the transition is both timely and correct. Last term, Morrisey led a coalition to legally contest the Obama Environmental Protection Agency's limits on carbon emissions. Morrisey argued then that such policies hinder coal mining jobs in West Virginia, so he filed several lawsuits.

Morrisey said Thursday several of the legal lawsuits previously filed are pending in courts.