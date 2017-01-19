Man Extradited to Pennsylvania in Neighbor's Slaying

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A western Pennsylvania man accused of having killed his neighbor before stealing her car has been returned to the commonwealth to face charges.

Authorities said 25-year-old Justin Bartlett was extradited Tuesday from West Virginia and taken to Allegheny County Jail on charges of homicide, burglary, theft and evidence-tampering.

Bartlett is charged in the death of 63-year-old Linda McGinnis, who was found dead in her Brackenridge home Dec. 31 with a chop wound to her head and a stab wound to her neck.

Police allege that Bartlett told detectives that he didn't mean to kill McGinnis but wanted her car so he could flee to avoid prosecution in an unrelated assault case

