Athlete of the Week: University's Oliver Reed

He usually doesn't see much playing time, but after University's win over Buckhannon-Upshur, junior Oliver Reed became a star.

"Good things will always happen to you if you work hard for your dreams," said Reed. "My dream came true that Friday night."

In the dying moments of the contest, Reed scored on a breakaway dunk. It's a moment he says he'll never forget.

“I had an open court, Clay Bailey got the steal, he gave me the lob, I had the ball, and I just said to myself, ‘I just have to do it, I have to pull it off,’" said Reed. "Everyone was cheering for me, it was exciting -- and I can fly now.”

Several angles of the play made their way to social media. Those videos have received thousands of views. For Reed, a 5-10 guard, the play was a product of hard work. He set a goal for himself to become a better jumper, because he wanted to dunk in a game.

“It all paid off. It really paid off, and I just really love that feeling," said Reed. "No words can explain how exciting that moment was."

Reed letters in both basketball and cross country at University, but he's had to overcome plenty of obstacles to earn his place. Reed is autistic, but his mother Shannon says that's never stopped him from accomplishing his athletic goals. In fact, Reed says he loves sports because running makes him, "super happy."

“Oliver has a lot of faith. He has a lot of faith, and he does not take life for granted," said Shannon Reed. "He’s very thankful, he’s very grateful, and I think if he sees an opportunity, he’s going to take it.”

Reed has served as a player-manager for the Hawks for the last two seasons. Third-year head coach Joe Schmidle says Reed brings energy and excitement to the team.

“If you work hard and follow your dreams, good things can happen," said Schmidle, who brought Reed onto the team as a sophomore. "I think him doing that helps the other kids on the team as well, and maybe puts things in perspective as to what our goals are as a team and to where we want to go.”

Reed says it's “Ring Season” for the Hawks. They’re 11-0, ranked second in Class AAA and are legitimate contenders for a state title.

Reed hopes the Hawks can go all the way. If anything, his play last week already proved something about his team.

“Nothing is impossible," said Reed. "You’ve just got to work hard everyday, and always focus about what you’re going to do with it, and you’ll reach your goals in no time.”