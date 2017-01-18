Local Women Organize for Women's March on Washington

Following Friday's inauguration, women will join together in Washington D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.

Women from around the nation, including West Virginia, will participate.

On Wednesday evening, local march participants joined together for an informational session regarding the logistics of the March.

Jen MacDonald, West Virginia Women's March Coordinator, said the meeting should make marchers more comfortable during the event.

"I think it takes away a sense of fear of the unknown," she said. "So if I know I can only bring these things, or not to bring these things, or that I can do this or I can do that, it helps me to breathe more freely in my space."

Cheyenne Luzynski said she's marching to fight for women's rights.

"To represent and honor the women that did not have this right 100 years ago. And it is a continuous process and a progressive movement towards demanding equality and equity," Luzynski said.

Most states including West Virginia are hosting local marches as well.