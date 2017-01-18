WVU Hosts Panel on Trump Presidency

President-elect Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Wednesday evening, Scott Crichlow, WVU Political Science Professor, put on a panel for students and community members regarding what to expect during the Trump presidency.

The panel focused on foreign policy, the court system and reproductive rights.

Crichlow said Americans should expect a great deal of change during the next four years.

"The parts of the government that are tied to the executive branch will probably see a great deal of change," said Crichlow. "So my talk was on foreign policy, since the president has such a huge role in foreign policy, expect change. But that's only part of the government. State governments don't change, state courts don't change, at least not in the short term."

