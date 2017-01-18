New Mayor of Fairmont Ready To Take On Challenges

Fairmont now has a new man leading the city of Fairmont.

Tom Mainella has about ten years of city council service under his belt, but he said he was honored when his fellow council members voted for him to start in his new role.

In order to serve the residents of Fairmont, Mainella has quite a few ideas on how Fairmont can move forward. Now taking the reigns from Ron Straight, he said he wants people elected to office to be available to constituents to hear their concerns and questions.

"My main objective is to coordinate city council and to communicate with city council and make sure we're all on the same page and when issues come up that need explained or that we need to talk about, we'll do that," Mainella said.

He also plans to work with City Manager Robin Gomez on development. That, Mainella said, can happen through maintaining what the city has and expanding on it. He said bringing in major infrastructure and taking out blight are key.

"I think that we need to devote more money to the demolition of BAD buildings and hopefully in the future we will do that. We’re making progress on those dilapidated structures. They’ve really been an eyesore to this community for a long time," Mainella said.

Mainella said he wants to promote the county's parks, too, and see more community members getting involved through the city's board and commissions.

Mainella said he hopes residents can reflect on his time in office in a positive way.

"I just hope at the end of my term, people look back and say he was a team player, he was fair, he communicated well with us and we were able to do this and that and this and it was for the betterment of the citizens of Fairmont."

Mainella encourages residents to attend city council meetings to voice their opinions and be involved in local government. Fairmont City Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month in the Public Safety Building on Quincy Street.