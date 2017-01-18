Congressman Visits Harrison County

Congressman David McKinley toured Harrison County Wednesday.

McKinley met with Clarksburg City Council to discuss infrastructure and tax incentives.

He then met with Lockheed Martin, Bombardier and the Benedum Airport Authority.

McKinley says it's important for him to find out the needs and concerns of the people before the next legislative session in Washington, D.C.

"Going around to the counties, we have twenty counties in our district and making sure we are sitting down with people and just listening to what's on their mind. Trying to make sure, if we are going to be their voice, I've got to hear what they want us to be working on in Washington."

McKinley says he's looking forward to a "wild ride" over the next 4 years with President-Elect Donald Trump.