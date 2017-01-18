Midland Elementary Receives High Letter Grade

Midland Elementary School in Randolph County received a B rating on the West Virginia Report Card. The school accountability system is designed to provide parents and communities with an annual update and ensure parents have objective information on their students’ academic achievement. The grading is also meant to help schools identify their strengths and weaknesses in order to better prepare for the future.

Tina Wallace, Midland Elementary Principal, says the reason for the school’s success can be attributed to how well the teachers and students are able to adapt and hold themselves to a high standard of excellence.

“If a student needs help in certain areas then we try to put in an intervention plan in place to try to meet their needs. And I think we have, we try to be data driven. We look at that student’s need, where that weak area is, and try to improve for that next nine weeks so we can see that student’s progress.”

Data collection has become essential to the school system's ability to reach all students on an intimate basis. The elementary school focuses its efforts on compiling information on each student to better serve them.