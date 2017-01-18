Man Sentenced to Life in Prison After Multiple Drug Convictions

A judge has sentenced a man in Marion County after multiple drug convictions.



According to the Fairmont Police Department, a judge sentenced Carlos Tilley to life in prison for delivery of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school and 1 to 5 years in prison for conspiracy.

After being convicted last March, Prosecutor Jeff Freeman filed documents to have Tilley sentenced as a recidivist since he had four prior felony convictions.



The life sentence was given based on Tilley's prior felony convictions, according to police.