Man Sentenced to Life in Prison After Multiple Drug Convictions - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison After Multiple Drug Convictions

Posted: Updated:

A judge has sentenced a man in Marion County after multiple drug convictions.

According to the Fairmont Police Department,  a judge sentenced Carlos Tilley to life in prison for delivery of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school and 1 to 5 years in prison for conspiracy.

After being convicted last March, Prosecutor Jeff Freeman filed documents to have Tilley sentenced as a recidivist since he had four prior felony convictions.

The life sentence was given based on Tilley's prior felony convictions, according to police. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.