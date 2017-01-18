North Marion High School Gives Back to Local Hospital

Students at North Marion High School are giving back to families who visit WVU Medicine Children's.

After a successful penny challenge, in which students emptied their pockets and donated coins, they raised one thousand dollars.

The money will go to books, toys and tables in the neonatal intensive care unit, along with infant sleepers for patients.

Students presented a check today to WVU Medicine Children's.

Terrin Taylor, NMHS student says, "I think it's just knowing that they're always going to have that appreciation and know that they've had that help, I think that's what pays off in the long run. knowing that even though we don't know them, they're always going to know that someone's out there that's going to help them with that."

The student government at North Marion helped to organize the fundraiser.