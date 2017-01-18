Marion County 911 Center Sees an Increase in Calls in 2016

The Marion County 911 Center handled more calls in 2016 than ever before.

Director Chris McIntire told county commission that dispatchers handled nearly 71,000 calls for police agencies, a 13 percent increase from the year before.

More than 12,000 calls went out for the county’s fire departments, a 22 percent increase.

"It just seems like every year, we have at least a ten percent increase in fire calls,” said McIntire. “The fire departments do so much for the community, from assisting with trees down, rock slides to house fires and car accidents but the number of calls have gone up and the amount of car accidents have gone up and we attribute a lot of that to cell phone use and texting while driving also."

McIntire said calls for breaking and entering, larceny and robbery increased by 32 percent, a trend he attributes to drug use.