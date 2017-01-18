Upshur County Hosts Photography Contest for Students

One area county is asking its youht to help show off their home month.

The Upshur County Commission and Convention and Visitors Bureau is holding a photography contest for students from 6th to 12th grade in the county.

The winners will have their pictures posted in the county's new annex building.

Laura Meadows of the Upshur County CVB says, "The intention is to get kids engaged in our local community, be a part of our local government through the Upshur County Commission, and you know, be able to showcase what kind of talent we have here."

Submissions can be emailed to the commission until January 25. The winning entries will be displayed at the annex's open house in early February.