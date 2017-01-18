Randolph County Housing Authority Homeless Count

The last few months have been spent in preparation for the Randolph County Housing Authority (RCHA). January 25 will be the beginning of the Homeless Point and Time Count. The count is the first, in a multiple phase process, to help the homeless in Randolph, Lewis, Barbour, and Upshur counties.

The West Virginia Coalition to end homelessness services over 40 counties statewide. Aiding the homeless is a community effort which combines the local police, churches, and several different community based organizations.

The Family Resources Network of Barbour and Lewis counties have combined forces with Upshur County Mountain CAP and RCHA. Each organization deals with servicing the homeless very similarly and will be combining efforts to aid the homeless in a large area.

Jeremy Wanless, a Housing Case Manager for RCHA, notes the reason for choosing late January for the count is to better assess the needs of the homeless population. With this, typically, being the coldest time during the year people who are out in the elements are in a more severe need of assistance.

Each county is looking for more volunteers to help aid the 24 hour count. To volunteer, call RCHA at (304) 636-6495. The count will start in the evening on January 25 and last throughout the day January 26.