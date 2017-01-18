Harrison County Commission Discusses Sale of Village Square

On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission discussed the potential sale of the Village Square Property.

Commission ultimately tabled any action because of the property's size and cost. David Hinkle, county commissioner, is concerned over potential unused space because the commission only wants to use half of the space for banquets and large meetings.

Ron Watson, commission president, says projects like rural water improvements are more important. "I would hope that the private sector would step up to the plate and some investors would take a look and say wait a minute we do have a sleeping giant here..all we have to do is have some foresight and build it and they will come."

Commission also considered revision of purchase orders and the addition of legal counsel for commissioners.These are to be decided at the next meeting.