Monongalia County School One of Few With "A" Grade

Monongalia County Schools are using their grades from West Virginia Board of Education’s School Accountability System as a measure of growth.

Of the 17 graded county schools, the majority received B’s, while the lowest grade was a C. Grades are based on performance, persistence, post-secondary readiness, and improvement.

“That C for us tells us there’s work to do,” said superintendent Dr. Frank Devono. “We have to go back and we need to look in depth in that test. The key is to work with our teachers so that they understand the expectation of those students and what students need to be achieving to do their best.”

668 public schools across the state were graded and only 45 received an A. One of those was Monongalia County’s Mountaineer Middle School. Devono says now the pressure’s on them to continue growing.

“I think Mountaineer Middle is indicative of the other schools we have in our county,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of teachers that are working hard trying their best. I think you’re seeing them as maybe a shining star in the county but yet in the same token we’re looking at all our other schools and saying way to go you did a good job.”

Devono says the schools aren’t waiting until the grades come out to make improvements, but are constantly looking at student performance and seeing where they can do better.

While he is happy the county’s grades were consistent, Devono believes the grades don’t always reflect how well schools are helping students progress.

“Even thought that grade might not say an A, it certainly does show that that student or that student body or that group of teachers have really done a lot of growth,” he said. “Education is about growth. You grow from one year to the next academically. It’s when you don’t grow that everyone needs to be concerned about."

The list of Monogalia County school’s grades are:

Brookhaven Elementary – B

Ridgedale Elementary – C

North Elementary School – B

Suncrest Elementary – B

Chat Lake Elementary – B

Mountainview Elementary – B

Mason-Dixon Elementary – C

Skyview Elementary – C

Mylan Park Elementary – C

Eastwood Elementary – C

Mountaineer Middle – A

Westwood Middle – C

South Middle – B

Suncrest Middle – B

Clay-Battelle High School – B

Morgantown High School – B

University High School – B