Food and Wine Festival to Return to Lakeview for 33rd Year

The Annual Food and Wine Festival returns to Lakeview Golf Resort and Spa for its 33rd year, January 20-22.

The theme “A Taste of it All” bringing back favorite foods and popular chefs from past years.

The three day event features wine and beer tastings, cooking demonstrations, an Iron Chef competition and more.

This year the food will have more of an emphasis on farm to table cooking and Appalachian cuisine.

“A lot of rabbit and venison and game, which is very popular in this area,” said General Manager Steve Sharkey. “We’re really excited. The marketplace has taken off. We have over 35 new vendors this year so you’ll be able to eat, shop, and learn.”

Lakeview if offering a day package for Saturday’s festivities, a three day package for all events and a weekend stay package that includes accommodations. You can also purchase a dinner-only package for Saturday evening’s feast. For tickets, call 304-594-1111 or visit lakeviewresort.com.