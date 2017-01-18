Restaurant Road Trip: Beertopia

It was less than a year ago when Troy and Natalie Freels decided to open a new tavern in Morgantown. Creating the menu, well, that was the easy part...but it still needed a name.

"I wanted to do everything with beer. I said, I'd just like it to be a whole 'Beertopia' - and he said, 'There's your name!' said Freels.

And what a Beertopia it is, offering nearly 200 bottled beers and 16 taps, ranging in price from $2 domestics to $20 limited production bombers. Half of the draft beers are brewed here in the Mountain State.

"We run the gamut from IPA to stout....sours..." said Freels. "Not everything is craft, we have some imports and regular domestics. Anyone who comes in should be able to find something they enjoy."

"I like all kind of beers, actually. And that's why a place like this is so important. It has a lot of selection," said customer Josh Taylor.

And for non-beer drinkers, the menu also includes wine, cider, and mead, an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey with water. But there are plenty of non-alcoholic options you can enjoy in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Indoor cornhole, anyone?

"I really wanted to go to a place that was laid-back. Somewhere you could just chill and have a conversation. I have three kids of my own, so it's always been big to have a place where you can go where it's family-friendly," said Freels.

But if you'd prefer the comfort of your own home, Beertopia still has you covered.

"We have a home-brew supply shop. One of the corners of the bar we reserve for malts, yeast, some equipment, bottles," said Freels.

Beertopia also offers a small appetizer menu, but it's not your typical bar food. It even includes a West Virginia staple.

"You have to have a great pepperoni roll, so we went to Country Club Bakery to get their pepperoni rolls. Sausage pepper dip is our hottest topic. Everyone loves it," said Freels.

"I really like the sausage balls. That's probably one of my favorites. And the ravioli is really good, too," said Taylor.

Beertopia is located on East Brockway Avenue in Morgantown.