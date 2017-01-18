Waste Management Seeks to Increase Rates to Cover Inflationary Costs

Disposal company Waste Management's West Virginia chapter has filed an application with the public commission, requesting to increase rates to cover inflationary costs of operation, compensation to drivers, employee heath insurance and new equipment.

The company is proposing to raise residential rates to $18.75 and add an extra bag charge for each bag beyond six 30 gallon bags. The increased rates if approved would impact Barbour, Braxton, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Marion, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Webster.

Waste Management said in a statement to 12 News that the rates sought "to recover inflationary increases of operating cost since our last file in 2008."

"Waste Management continues to be a committed community partner and good steward of the environment," the company said in a statement. "Our core value is the safety and protection of our employees, customers and the public."