Clarksburg Church is Selling Soup to Raise Money for Cancer

The Duff Street United Methodist Church is selling homemade soup to raise money for Relay for Life.

"Relay is an important thing in our lives because cancer has touched everybody," said volunteer Mary Adkins.

The church is selling chili, potato and chicken noodle soup by the quart for $5 each. The soup can be preordered and picked up Friday at the church.

Last year, the church sold 150 quarts, raising about $750. This year, the church has already surpassed last year's efforts with 300 quarts sold so far.

To place an order, people can call Mary Adkins at 304-695-1269.