Street in Bridgeport Set to Close for Repairs

The Department of Highways, along with the City of Bridgeport have issued a road closure notice for Thursday, Jan. 19.

The road closure will affect Johnson Avenue from Lodgeville Road to Hall Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to storm drain repair.

The street will be closed; only local traffic and school buses will be permitted to pass through. Officials ask that drivers use alternative routes.

Please contact Public Works Department at 304-842-8206 with any questions or concerns.