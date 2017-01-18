Street in Bridgeport Set to Close for Repairs - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Street in Bridgeport Set to Close for Repairs

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
Connect
BRIDGEPORT -

The Department of Highways, along with the City of Bridgeport have issued a road closure notice for Thursday, Jan. 19. 

The road closure will affect Johnson Avenue from Lodgeville Road to Hall Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to storm drain repair. 

The street will be closed; only local traffic and school buses will be permitted to pass through. Officials ask that drivers use alternative routes. 

Please contact Public Works Department at 304-842-8206 with any questions or concerns. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.