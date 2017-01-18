Street in Bridgeport Set to Close for Repairs

The Department of Highways, along with the City of Bridgeport have issued a road closure notice for Thursday, Jan. 19.
The road closure will affect Johnson Avenue from Lodgeville Road to Hall Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to storm drain repair.
The street will be closed; only local traffic and school buses will be permitted to pass through. Officials ask that drivers use alternative routes.
Please contact Public Works Department at 304-842-8206 with any questions or concerns.
