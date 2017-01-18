Boil Water Advisory Issued for Philippi

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for all of North Philippi which includes Sycamore, Beech, Maple, Gall, Locust, Boyles, and 5th Street extension.

This advisory was issued by the City of Philippi Water Department due to a water line break on Maple Ave.

For more information, please contact the water department at 304-457-3700 or PO Box 460 Philippi, WV.