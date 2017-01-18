1 Injured After Vehicle Collision in Doddridge County

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Doddridge County Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Route 50 East at Morgans Run, according to Central Communications.

Fire departments from Smithburg, West Union, and Harrison County all responded to the scene, according to 911 officials.

The Doddridge County Ambulance Authority took one person to United Hospital Center after 911 officials said he or she had to be cut from the vehicle. No word on their name or condition.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.