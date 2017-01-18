UPDATE: 1 Person Arrested After Stabbing in Marion County

(Update: 1/18 2:30 p.m.)

A man was arrested after Fairmont Police said he stabbed another man in the neck with a knife.

Police said Justin Jackson, 39, of Clarksburg, stabbed Joseph Hilton at 1642 Oregon Avenue. Officers said Hilton then attempted to disarm Jackson. Hilton sustained multiple lacerations and was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center before being taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further treatment, according to officers.

Jackson is charged with malicious wounding. He is being held on the North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bail.

(Original: 1/18 3:45 a.m.)

One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the stabbing took place on Oregon Avenue in Marion County around 1 a.m.

The victim was taken to Fairmont Regional Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The Fairmont Police Department is handling the investigation.