Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Hosts Discussion on One Percent Tax Increase

Weston City Council is proposing adding a one percent sales tax to most purchases made in the city limit.

Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held its meeting Tuesday night at West Hall adjacent St. Paul Episcopal Church to speak with the business community as well as residents about their concerns of sales tax increase. In 2016 Weston became one of the many other cities in the state to gain home rule status, allowing it to address issues within the city it feels may not otherwise be overlooked.

“The council was here to voice its points of view, and well done in their manner. There was additional concern from the business community whether it could be sustainable or not,” said Greg Cunningham, President of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.

Weston City Council heard different ideas in lieu of a percent additional sales tax.

The ideas included annexation or municipal fees.

“Some of the questions could be answered; some of the questions can not be answered because that’s where we are in this decision process right now. And we cant look into the future and see what the result is going to be but the for the most part there was grave concern from the business community,” said Sherry Rogers, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.