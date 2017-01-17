Randolph County BOE Votes To Close Valley Head Elementary

Over the years Valley Head Elementary has seen generations of students come through it's doors, but this year will be its last.

The Randolph County Board of Education voted unanimously to close the school.

Despite the efforts of parents and community members like former student, Gurge Coussoule.

He said the school's intimate atmosphere makes it a better option for students.

"Because it's a small school and the children get a lot of individual attention. I mean the teachers and the principle are almost like parents to them," Coussoule said.

Valley Head is home to 26 students. The county cited financial strain as it's main reason for closing the school.

This isn't the first time the Board of Education voted on the issue. After coming to the same conclusion in December, Valley Head locals petitioned to re-open the vote.

Coussoule said he plans to keep fighting.

"I feel like we're disenfranchised and possibly even discriminated against," he said. "But we'll appeal to the state board again, we'll make another trip to Charleston and hopefully get something done."

The Board's next planned meeting is Feb. 7.