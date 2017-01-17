Deputies Investigate Robbery at Monongalia County Apartment Complex

Deputies are looking for a man who robbed two other men Monday evening at Bon Vista Apartments in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, two men arranged to meet with the third man at approximately 6 p.m., at the apartment complex on Stewartstown Road.

Deputies said that during the arranged meeting, the man showed a handgun and demanded the men's wallets and phones. The man then ran from the area.

Deputies said the man is black, stands approximately 6'4" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing black jeans and a red or black hooded sweatshirt, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department at 304-291-7260.