Boil Water Advisory Issued For Philippi Lifted

UPDATED:
The Boil Water Advisory for Philippi has been lifted.
The City of Philippi Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory.
Due to a water line break on Maple Avenue, the following areas are affected: all of north Philippi which includes Sycamore, Beech, Maple Gall, Locust, Boyles and 5th street extension.
Please boil water before drinking until further notice.
For more information, please contact Water Department at 304-457-3700 ext.221.
