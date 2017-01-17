Lewis County Hospital Announces Partnership with Mon Health

Mon Health and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital have signed a letter of intent to work together to provide better healthcare for Lewis County and surrounding areas.
Mon Health says when the transaction is finalized, Stonewall will join a system that includes Mon General, Preston Memorial, and a network of doctors across the region.
It says Stonewall has been working for the past year to find a health system partner.
A formal closing date is expected before the end of 2017.
