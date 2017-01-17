Middle School Students Get A Life In Buckhannon

Students at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School are getting a taste of real life this week, thanks to the Get a Life program, run by the West Virginia Treasurer's Office. The program is designed to help middle school students learn more about financial literacy and how to manage a budget properly once they're out of school and responsible for a family. It's an area of education school staff said needs more attention.

"One of the things that I think is missing in our curriculum now are those life skills, budgeting, looking at salaries and what kinds of needs that they have that are in careers with their salaries and then what they're able to do with that money," said Principal Renee Warner.

It's an issue that Warner said is being felt nationwide, not just in West Virginia schools. That's why the treasurer's office wants kids to see just how their choices make an impact on daily life.

"Those kinds of real life decisions that they make, we want them to realize how that follows them and might put them into that credit card debt that we've all faced at one time in our lives," said program coordinator Pat Ramsburg.

While topics like budgeting and other issues could be taught in a regular class setting, Warner said programs like these tend to make a bigger impression on students, and gives them the chance to see how things work for themselves.

"Give them the tools, let them walk through the things that they have to do. It sticks. Tell me something and I'm going to get it, make me write it down and I'm going to get it a little bit more, but make me do it and it's really going to stick," said Warner.