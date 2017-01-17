Lewis County Commission Receives High Jail Bill

A pricey jail bill is back in Lewis County

County Commissioners received a jail bill of more than $80,000.

At this time, commissioners say the jail bill is within their budget and that proper use of alternative sentencing programs has been keeping it from becoming exceedingly high.

"The sheriff has been very responsible with that," said Pat Boyle, Lewis County Commission. "So has the judge and the prosecutors and the magistrates in getting the situation so that people who are going to jail, there's a necessity for that."



Boyle says the county should have no problem keeping the bills paid under this year's budget.