Lewis County Chamber of Commerce to Discuss Sales Tax in Weston

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is opening its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, to discuss a proposed sales tax in Weston.



The chamber is opening the meeting to the public to help provide answers to many of the questions both area businesses and resident have about the proposal.

Chamber Director Sherry Rogers says it's a way for the chamber to continue its mission to the community.

"We are a business organization, therefore we do need to participate in various things within the county and cities and their governments," said Rogers.



Representatives from the city will also be on hand to help answer questions on the city's behalf.