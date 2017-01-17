MCHD Dentistry to Offer Free Exams for Children

Monongalia County Health Department Dentistry is giving area children a reason to flash their smiles.

They’ll be holding their 6th “Give Kids a Smile Day” on February 3 that gives free dental exams and cleanings to uninsured children in the area.

Last year MCHD Dentistry was able to help 70 children, some who were just seeing a dentist for the first time.

This event isn’t just for the kids. Parents are encouraged to accompany their child to the appointment to help reinforce the importance of dental care at home.

“Kids aren’t going to remember and maybe we’re gonna tell them something that they don’t necessarily want to do,” said Dental Hygienist Tiffany Summerlin. “It really helps to have the parents here to educate the parent and encourage the parent to help make their child’s dental health a priority.”

The American Dental Association launched “Give Kids a Smile Day” in 2003 and each year around 400,000 are given free dental care at 1,500 events nationwide. MCHD Dentistry says that children should have regular dental exams as young as one year old.

“For those children it really allows them to move into an area that’s more healthy,” Summerlin said. “There are some new guidelines for the schools that certain ages at this point to have to have dental exams, so I’m hoping a lot of children would utilize us for that.”

Appointments can be made from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. by calling 304-598-5108. If you’d like more information on MCHD Dentistry, visit www.mchddentistry.com.