Bob Huggins Fish Fry Back for 5th Year

The Bob Huggins Fish Fry is returning to Morgantown for its 5th year.

This year’s event, presented by Little General Stores, will be held on Friday, February 3 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mylan Park.

There will be live music Mardi Gras themed festivities, auction items, and of course plenty of fried fish.

Proceeds benefit the Remember the Miners Scholarship fund and the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

“I mean we’ve all been affected,” said WVU Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins. “Not a person in the world who hasn’t been effected by cancer in some form or fashion and lost a loved one, somebody very near and dear to them. “Come on over and support the cancer center and let’s have let’s just have a big time.”

Remember the Miners raises public awareness to support and honor the legacy of all miners in the industry. They have awarded more than $250,000 in five years to those in mining families or those who plan to continue their education with a focus on working in the mining industry.

The Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund at the WVU Cancer Institute was started by Coach Huggins in memory of his mother who passed away from cancer in 2003. To date the fund has raised $1.3 million for cancer research, but Coach Huggins says his goal is $2 million.

Tickets to the Fish Fry are $120 and can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling Denver Allen at 304-539-2242.