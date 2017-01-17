WVU Cancer Institute Under New Leadership

The WVU Cancer Institute now has a new director leading the way.

Dr. Richard M. Goldberg comes to WVU from the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center where he served as the Klotz Family Professor of Cancer Research, physician-in-chief of the James Cancer Hospital and associate director of the Ohio State Comprehensive Canter Center.

Dr. Goldberg says he’s excited to come to the WVU Cancer Institute to work with the leadership who are investing in cancer research to improve patient care and treatment across the state.

“A lot of patients currently leave West Virginia when they have cancer if they have means to do so,” Dr. Goldberg said. “And with a big academic medical center it’s on us to really provide the services that will allow those people to take their cancer treatments closer to home.”

Albert Wright, President and CEO of West Virginia University Health System says he hopes under Dr. Goldberg’s leadership that the WVU Cancer Institute can become a national Cancer Institute designated center.

“He’s going to help us build that statewide cancer program that we deserve and we’re going to do a great job with,” Wright added. “He’s somewhat of a magnet physician so we think he’s going to start to recruit and attract a lot of other physician talent and clinicians.”