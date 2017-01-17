Corridor H to Resume Construction

West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) will resume construction on Corridor H. The project is set to add an additional 7.4 miles to Route 33 which will connect Kerens and Parsons.

WVDOH District Engineer James Rossi has overseen the project for over 20 years and looks forward to getting started in the next few months. Construction has not been held up or rescheduled due to the weather but is dependent on the winter months for permit approval.

“There are stipulations with the environmental that the time slots are actually in the winter,” said Rossi.

The projected competition will take place late 2019, early 2020. The project will begin late winter, early spring.

Engineers and designers are completing the designs and several permits are still awaiting approval. U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish & Game, and Division of Natural Resources, just to name a few, have been heavily involved in the planning process.