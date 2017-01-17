Elkins/Randolph County YMCA Chamber After Hours Event

Elkins/Randolph County YMCA has been working for the last several years on renovations to the facility. Since the pool completion the YMCA staff has been working with community organizations to restore the lobby to its former glory.

Since 1905 the YMCA of Elkins has worked hard to be the epicenter of the community. The Elkins Y was one of the first organizations in West Virginia to build such a facility which offers new opportunities to community members.

With lobby renovations coming to a close the Elkins Y will be hosting a Chamber After Hours event Thursday evening beginning at 4 o’clock. The event will highlight all the recent renovations the facility has gone through including the new Les Mills virtual training room.

Sid Gillispie, Elkins/Randolph YMCA CEO, is happy to have the support of the community. “I always feel like we are very fortunate to have a YMCA. Out of 2800 YMCAs in the country we are among 3 of the smallest communities that have a full facility YMCA. So, Elkins is very fortunate to have a YMCA and what a great YMCA we have. The community and businesses have always supported us. We are very, very fortunate and if we didn’t have their support we wouldn’t be here today.”

All the lobby renovations have been done in Dick Earl’s memory with the help of his partner Jane Smith. Sid Gillispie will be giving guided tours of the facility and will be showcasing the historical pictures hanging around the lobby.