WVU Student Arrested After Police Find Marijuana, Xanax Pills in Dorm Room

A West Virginia University student was arrested early Tuesday after police said they found a large amount of marijuana and Xanax pills in his dorm room.

Kevin Powers, 19, of Canton, Massachusetts, was allegedly selling marijuana and Xanax out of his Oakland Hall East dorm room.

The West Virginia University Police Department said they smelled marijuana coming from the room, and when they entered, the smell was stronger, they said.

Originally, Powers gave consent to search his room, but when police wanted to open a safe on his desk, he said he no longer gave consent. A search warrant was obtained, and police said they found approximately 70 grams of marijuana and 296 Xanax pills in the safe.

They also found a set of digital scales and $103.

Powers is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.