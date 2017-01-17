UPDATE: Woman Accused of DUI Causing Death Appears in Court

UPDATE (5/3/17 4:35 p.m.):

A woman charged in the DUI death of another woman appeared in court in Lewis County this afternoon.

Whitney Chipps appeared before Judge Jacob Reger with her lawyer to ask for a reduction in bond.

Chipps has been in the Central Regional Jail on 100-thousand dollars bail since the incident.

Her lawyer requested she be assigned home confinement in place of jail time.

Reger denied the motion, leaving Chipps in jail under the same bail.

Her case is expected to go before a grand jury in July.

A 26-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to a child neglect charge Tuesday in a video conference conducted in Harrison County Circuit Court.

Whitney Chipps appeared in a broadcast from Central Regional Jail to address a charge brought against her in June. Clarksburg police say Chipps left her 5-month-old son inside a locked, parked car in May with the engine running while she shopped at the Emily Drive Walmart.

Chipps was able to post bond for the child neglect charge, and while she was out on bond in December, she was charged with driving under the influence causing death after a vehicle accident in Lewis County.

The accident killed Erin Marshall-Heater, 33, who was a mother of three. Chipps' blood alcohol content was .118 when she was transported to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Her trial for the charge of child neglect is scheduled for the week of February 27. She was recently arraigned in Lewis County Circuit Court on the DUI causing death charge.