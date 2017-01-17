Clarksburg Man Accused of Giving 3-Year-Old an STD Pleads Not Guilty

A Clarksburg man pleaded not guilty today to a three-count, grand jury indictment, accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and incest.

Tyler Killingsworth, 25, was arrested in April after police say he gave a 3-year-old child a sexually transmitted disease. The mother of the child noticed a growth on her daughter's genitals and proceeded to take her to the hospital, where a nurse deemed it to be genital warts.

The child told authorities at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center that Killingsworth had touched her private parts with his more than once. Killingsworth later admitted to having genital warts himself but denied having sexually touched the girl.

Killingsworth appeared Tuesday before Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell for an arraignment proceeding. He faces one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, and one count of incest.

His trial is scheduled for the week of April 17. Until then, the judge and defense representing Killingsworth agreed to a request from the prosecution prohibiting Killingsworth from coming into contact with anyone under 18.