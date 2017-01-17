BREAKING: Fayette County Deputies Search for Missing Girl

Fayette County Deputies need your help locating 15-year-old Mary Elizabeth Kincaid.

She was last seen in the Gauley Bridge area at 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2017.

She's described as a white 15 year old girl, and weighs about 160 pounds.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, and has brown wavy hair.

She was last seen in black leggings and a purple Columbia jacket.

She is believed to be with Dalton Edwards, an adult from Ashboro, North Carolina.

Police think they could be trying to make their way back Ashboro.

If you have any information, contact your local 911 center.