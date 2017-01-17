6 People Taken to Hospital After Marion County Vehicle Accident

Six people were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital Monday evening after a vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County.

According a press release from West Virginia State Police, authorities responded to a tractor trailer on fire near exit 139 on I-79 around 8:15 p.m.

A deputy was putting down flares to divert traffic from the right lane into the left lane and was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle, Malcolm Sutherland, 62, followed the deputies instructions to move lanes. As Sutherland was switching lanes, the second vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old, approached and failed to notice the deputy or the flares. The vehicle driven by the 17-year-old rear-ended Sutherland's vehicle, which spun the vehicle around hitting the deputy that was directing traffic.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, flew approximately 40 feet into the ditch line. The deputy was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

The two drivers, as well as three passengers, were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital. There is no word on their injuries.

Charges are pending against the 17-year-old.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.