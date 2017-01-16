Local Workshop Focuses on Diabetes

Jane Dailey has lived with diabetes for 14 years. After being diagnosed, she said it felt like a death sentence.

"I thought my kitchen was going to kill me, and it's not. You just have to be educated, she said. "There's nothing you should say 'I can't have that,' you can have anything you want in moderation."

Dailey spoke during an educational workshop put on by the West Virginia University School of Nursing.

Muge Kesen, WVU Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, said when it comes to eye health and diabetes, early detection and awareness are key.

"People may not necessarily realize how diabetes can affect the eyes in the long term. Because in the initial stages of diabetes you can be asymptomatic," Kesen said. "A patient might not have any complaints until it gets to a point where it requires aggressive treatment."

The workshop allowed diabetics and their family members to gain information, tools and test blood pressure, foot health and more.

Kendra Barker, nurse practitioner, said she wants workshop participants to learn to manager their diabetes in order to avoid future complications.

"Diabetes is rampant, there's an epidemic of diabetes. There's almost 30 million Americans with diabetes. If you don't learn to control it, if you don't learn how to get better control of your glucose, you end up with a lot of complications. Heart disease, kidney disease, nervous system disease, the list goes on and on," Barker said.

And when it comes to finding new and better ways to control diabetes, Dailey said you can never stop learning.

"I've learned things tonight and I've lived with diabetes now for 14 years. We never stop learning."

Learn more about some of those resources shared at the workshop, here.