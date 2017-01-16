Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Jan. 16

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and last week's rank:



Class AAA - Boys'

1. Capital (4) 6-2 89 1

2. University (5) 10-0 86 3

3. Musselman (1) 9-0 83 2

4. Huntington 6-1 67 5

5. George Washington 8-2 63 4

6. Martinsburg 8-1 54 7

7. Morgantown 7-2 42 6

8. Hedgesville 11-1 26 10

9. Parkersburg 6-2 15 NR

10. Greenbrier East 7-1 10 9

Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 8, South Charleston 6, Parkersburg South 1.





Class AA - Boys'

1. Fairmont Senior (8) 8-2 97 2

2. Bluefield (1) 8-1 89 3

3. Mingo Central 6-2 74 1

4. Poca 6-2 68 5

5. Philip Barbour 7-2 53 4

(tie)Chapmanville 8-3 53 8

7. North Marion (1) 8-3 31 NR

8. Sissonville 7-2 24 9

9. Logan 6-3 14 NR

10. James Monroe 7-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Westside 9, Winfield 9, Point Pleasant 7, East Fairmont 6, River View 2, Independence 1, Roane County 1, PikeView 1, Wyoming East 1.





Class A - Boys'

1. Wheeling Central (9) 11-2 99 1

2. Ravenswood 9-1 87 2

3. Fayetteville (1) 9-0 82 3

4. St. Marys 8-2 54 6

5. Notre Dame 5-4 53 5

6. Bishop Donahue 8-3 46 4

7. Parkersburg Catholic 8-3 41 8

8. Tug Valley 5-4 21 NR

9. Charleston Catholic 8-3 12 9

10. Pendleton County 8-2 10 NR

(tie) Madonna 6-4 10 NR

(tie) South Harrison 8-3 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 6, Gilmer County 6, Williamstown 5, Pocahontas County 4, Mount View 2, Paw Paw 2.



Class AAA - Girls'

1. Huntington (7) 9-2 105 1

2. South Charleston (3) 9-2 81 4

3. Buckhannon-Upshur 9-2 80 2

4. Parkersburg South 11-3 55 5

5. Greenbrier East 12-2 53 3

6. Martinsburg 10-2 49 6

7. Morgantown 7-4 44 9

8. Parkersburg 9-2 41 7

9. Spring Valley 7-4 28 10

10. Preston 10-2 5 NR

(tie)St. Albans 6-5 5 8

Others receiving votes: Hampshire 2, George Washington 1, Wheeling Park 1.



Class AA - Girls'

1. North Marion (7) 11-1 97 1

2. Winfield 12-1 82 4

3. Bluefield (1) 9-1 71 2

4. Fairmont Senior 9-3 65 3

(tie)Lincoln (1) 9-2 65 5

6. Westside 8-1 52 6

7. Wyoming East (1) 7-4 48 10

8. River View 10-1 33 9

9. Sissonville 7-2 15 8

10. Poca 8-3 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Frankfort 9, Nicholas County 1.



Class A - Girls'

1. Gilmer County (5) 11-1 92 1

2. Wheeling Central (3) 11-1 89 3

3. Saint Joseph Central (1) 9-3 82 2

4. Tucker County (1) 10-2 74 4

5. Summers County 6-2 51 T6

(tie)Fayetteville 8-2 51 T6

7. Williamstown 9-2 37 8

8. Charleston Catholic 7-3 27 5

9. St. Marys 8-3 22 9

10. Valley Wetzel 9-2 14 10

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 11.