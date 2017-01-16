Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Jan. 16

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and last week's rank:
Class AAA - Boys'
1. Capital (4) 6-2 89 1
2. University (5) 10-0 86 3
3. Musselman (1) 9-0 83 2
4. Huntington 6-1 67 5
5. George Washington 8-2 63 4
6. Martinsburg 8-1 54 7
7. Morgantown 7-2 42 6
8. Hedgesville 11-1 26 10
9. Parkersburg 6-2 15 NR
10. Greenbrier East 7-1 10 9
Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 8, South Charleston 6, Parkersburg South 1.
Class AA - Boys'
1. Fairmont Senior (8) 8-2 97 2
2. Bluefield (1) 8-1 89 3
3. Mingo Central 6-2 74 1
4. Poca 6-2 68 5
5. Philip Barbour 7-2 53 4
(tie)Chapmanville 8-3 53 8
7. North Marion (1) 8-3 31 NR
8. Sissonville 7-2 24 9
9. Logan 6-3 14 NR
10. James Monroe 7-2 10 10
Others receiving votes: Westside 9, Winfield 9, Point Pleasant 7, East Fairmont 6, River View 2, Independence 1, Roane County 1, PikeView 1, Wyoming East 1.
Class A - Boys'
1. Wheeling Central (9) 11-2 99 1
2. Ravenswood 9-1 87 2
3. Fayetteville (1) 9-0 82 3
4. St. Marys 8-2 54 6
5. Notre Dame 5-4 53 5
6. Bishop Donahue 8-3 46 4
7. Parkersburg Catholic 8-3 41 8
8. Tug Valley 5-4 21 NR
9. Charleston Catholic 8-3 12 9
10. Pendleton County 8-2 10 NR
(tie) Madonna 6-4 10 NR
(tie) South Harrison 8-3 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Tucker County 6, Gilmer County 6, Williamstown 5, Pocahontas County 4, Mount View 2, Paw Paw 2.
Class AAA - Girls'
1. Huntington (7) 9-2 105 1
2. South Charleston (3) 9-2 81 4
3. Buckhannon-Upshur 9-2 80 2
4. Parkersburg South 11-3 55 5
5. Greenbrier East 12-2 53 3
6. Martinsburg 10-2 49 6
7. Morgantown 7-4 44 9
8. Parkersburg 9-2 41 7
9. Spring Valley 7-4 28 10
10. Preston 10-2 5 NR
(tie)St. Albans 6-5 5 8
Others receiving votes: Hampshire 2, George Washington 1, Wheeling Park 1.
Class AA - Girls'
1. North Marion (7) 11-1 97 1
2. Winfield 12-1 82 4
3. Bluefield (1) 9-1 71 2
4. Fairmont Senior 9-3 65 3
(tie)Lincoln (1) 9-2 65 5
6. Westside 8-1 52 6
7. Wyoming East (1) 7-4 48 10
8. River View 10-1 33 9
9. Sissonville 7-2 15 8
10. Poca 8-3 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Frankfort 9, Nicholas County 1.
Class A - Girls'
1. Gilmer County (5) 11-1 92 1
2. Wheeling Central (3) 11-1 89 3
3. Saint Joseph Central (1) 9-3 82 2
4. Tucker County (1) 10-2 74 4
5. Summers County 6-2 51 T6
(tie)Fayetteville 8-2 51 T6
7. Williamstown 9-2 37 8
8. Charleston Catholic 7-3 27 5
9. St. Marys 8-3 22 9
10. Valley Wetzel 9-2 14 10
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 11.
