Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Jan. 16

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and last week's rank:
    
Class AAA - Boys'
    1. Capital (4)    6-2    89    1
    2. University (5)    10-0    86    3
    3. Musselman (1)    9-0    83    2
    4. Huntington    6-1    67    5
    5. George Washington    8-2    63    4
    6. Martinsburg    8-1    54    7
    7. Morgantown    7-2    42    6
    8. Hedgesville    11-1    26    10
    9. Parkersburg    6-2    15    NR
    10. Greenbrier East    7-1    10    9    
Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 8, South Charleston 6, Parkersburg South 1.
    
    
Class AA - Boys' 
    1. Fairmont Senior (8)    8-2    97    2
    2. Bluefield (1)    8-1    89    3
    3. Mingo Central    6-2    74    1
    4. Poca    6-2    68    5
    5. Philip Barbour    7-2    53    4
    (tie)Chapmanville    8-3    53    8
    7. North Marion (1)    8-3    31    NR
    8. Sissonville    7-2    24    9
    9. Logan    6-3    14    NR
    10. James Monroe    7-2    10    10    
Others receiving votes: Westside 9, Winfield 9, Point Pleasant 7, East Fairmont 6, River View 2, Independence 1, Roane County 1, PikeView 1, Wyoming East 1.
    
    
Class A - Boys'
    1. Wheeling Central (9)    11-2    99    1
    2. Ravenswood    9-1    87    2
    3. Fayetteville (1)    9-0    82    3
    4. St. Marys    8-2    54    6
    5. Notre Dame    5-4    53    5
    6. Bishop Donahue    8-3    46    4
    7. Parkersburg Catholic    8-3    41    8
    8. Tug Valley    5-4    21    NR
    9. Charleston Catholic    8-3    12    9
    10. Pendleton County    8-2    10    NR
    (tie) Madonna    6-4    10    NR
    (tie) South Harrison    8-3    10    NR    
Others receiving votes: Tucker County 6, Gilmer County 6, Williamstown 5, Pocahontas County 4, Mount View 2, Paw Paw 2.

Class AAA - Girls'
    1. Huntington (7)    9-2    105    1
    2. South Charleston (3)    9-2    81    4
    3. Buckhannon-Upshur    9-2    80    2
    4. Parkersburg South    11-3    55    5
    5. Greenbrier East    12-2    53    3
    6. Martinsburg    10-2    49    6
    7. Morgantown    7-4    44    9
    8. Parkersburg    9-2    41    7
    9. Spring Valley    7-4    28    10
    10. Preston    10-2    5    NR
    (tie)St. Albans    6-5    5    8    
Others receiving votes: Hampshire 2, George Washington 1, Wheeling Park 1.
    
Class AA - Girls'
    1. North Marion (7)    11-1    97    1
    2. Winfield    12-1    82    4
    3. Bluefield (1)    9-1    71    2
    4. Fairmont Senior    9-3    65    3
    (tie)Lincoln (1)    9-2    65    5
    6. Westside    8-1    52    6
    7. Wyoming East (1)    7-4    48    10
    8. River View    10-1    33    9
    9. Sissonville    7-2    15    8
    10. Poca    8-3    12    NR    
Others receiving votes: Frankfort 9, Nicholas County 1.
    
Class A - Girls'
    1. Gilmer County (5)    11-1    92    1
    2. Wheeling Central (3)    11-1    89    3
    3. Saint Joseph Central (1)    9-3    82    2
    4. Tucker County (1)    10-2    74    4
    5. Summers County    6-2    51    T6
    (tie)Fayetteville    8-2    51    T6
    7. Williamstown    9-2    37    8
    8. Charleston Catholic    7-3    27    5
    9. St. Marys    8-3    22    9
    10. Valley Wetzel    9-2    14    10    
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 11.

